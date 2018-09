MANHATTAN — Two window washers were rescued after they got stuck outside the 12th floor of the United Nations Secretariat building on Saturday, officials said.

Authorities responded to FDR Drive and 43rd Street at about 7 p.m. According to officials, the workers were in no immediate danger and were not “dangling.”

Rescue workers were able to break the glass on the 12th floor and rescue the workers by 7:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.