Thief sought in burglary at Brooklyn cafe

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man involved in the burglary of a Brooklyn store in July.

On July 15 at about 4:10 a.m., a man entered the Jean Danet Pastry along 76th Street and Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge by prying open the side window bars, police said.

Once he got inside, police said the thief removed about $5,150 in cash and two Apple laptops.

The individual is described to be a male, 5-feet 9-inches, with a tattoo on his upper right arm.

