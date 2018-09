ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — A rescue turned into a recovery mission as crews continue to look for a 17-year-old boy who was swept away while swimming with his friends at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Saturday, officials said.

A 911 caller reported a person in the water shortly after 5 p.m. near 86th Street.

NYPD scuba divers and officers responded to the scene. A police helicopter also flew over to aid in the search.