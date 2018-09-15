PIX11 supports recovering addicts in the Run For Your Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDALLS ISLAND, Manhattan — New York’s Very Own supports New Yorkers recovering from substance abuse and addiction. PIX11 voted with its feet, literally, at the Run For Your Life on Randall’s Island on Saturday.

It’s an event operated by Odyssey House, the recovery center founded in New York in 1967, which has opened programs in four other states and two countries.

The organization helps and houses thousands of New Yorkers yearly in a variety of programs that create individualized recovery tracks for clients, free of charge.

Run For Your Life is a fitness event designed to promote healthy lifestyles for people in Odyssey House programs, and it also helps to raise some funds for those programs through a sponsored 5K run and silent auction.

PIX11's James Ford emceed the event, and participated in the fitness exercises, as well.

This was the 13th Annual Run For Your Life.