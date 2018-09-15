NYC teacher accused of fatally striking man while driving drunk

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — A city teacher is accused of striking and killing a man while she was driving drunk Friday morning.

Shakira Price, 33, was driving east on Pelham Parkway when she collided with another car traveling in the same direction at about 9:26 a.m., police said.

Price, who was drunk, continued driving when she struck Raymond Bolan as he was attempted to cross Pelham Parkway, authorities said.

Bolan, 57, who had trauma throughout his body, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Price was taken into custody and faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, DWI and DWAI.