NJ man killed trying to run across FDR Drive: police

NEW YORK — Police say a New Jersey man was fatally struck by an SUV after he side-swiped another vehicle on Manhattan’s FDR Drive and tried to cross the busy parkway on foot.

They say 50-year-old Heward Velez of Moonachie was driving a Honda Civic northbound on the FDR at about 5 a.m. Saturday when he sideswiped a Jeep near the 96th Street exit.

Police say both drivers pulled over to the shoulder and Velez tried to run across the median to the southbound lanes, where he was hit by a Cadillac SUV.

Velez was pronounced dead at Metropolitan Hospital. Police have made no arrests.

The FDR’s southbound lanes were closed below 96th Street for several hours while police investigated.