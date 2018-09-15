Large orb constructed from old wood appears in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's always something to see on the streets of New York. Thousands of people are on the move.

A giant wood sphere that measures 8-feet in diameter is getting some attention.

Artist Loren Naji created the ball and he's driving it around the country.

The Cleveland native also currently lives inside. He plans to spend the next week in the New York City area.

It's constructed from pieces of old houses. He is making a statement about homelessness and a backward system.

PIX11 News spoke to him on a Friday along 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. People stopped to ask him about there creation.