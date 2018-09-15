Community members, local leaders and children gather for ‘Worship in the Hood’ event in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Community members, local leaders and children came together on Saturday during the fourth annual 'Day of Peace Worship in the Hood Musical event.'

The annual event seeks to give back to the under-served young people of the Louis H. Pink Houses.

Too often this East New York housing project is the scene of violence and gang activity, where fear is the norm. So instead, this is a party to celebrate the residents and to inspire them.

It’s the brainchild of a former Pink Houses resident, Trevi Pershay, now the founder and CEO of the PDM Performing Arts Corporation.

“We want the community to come together and say enough violence,” Pershay, told PIX11 News.

At this four hour party, there was mime dancing and face painting, praise dancing and double dutch, even gospel hip hop rapping, all with a religious theme.

“We try to teach them about Jesus Christ and what God can give them in their life,” Andre Foreman, one of the coordinators of the party, told PIX11 News.

“We want them to know how to appreciate each other as a community,” pastor Courtenay Bradley said.

There were also gifts, free book bags, school supplies, clothing, food and books.

Shaniece Oliver, 10, said she loves her new back pack.

“This was very productive, great for the kids,” Tyrone Allen, Shaniece’s father, said.

“I love it so much,” Shaniece said when asked about how she liked her new back pack. Then then hugged the founder of this party and said “thank you so much.”

Organizers say they’ll be back next year for the fifth time.