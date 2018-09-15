4 killed in separate vehicle-involved crashes on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND — Four people were killed in four separate vehicle-involved crashes on Long Island within a span of eight hours, authorities reported.

Mother of MS-13 victim struck and killed at site of daughter’s memorial service in Brentwood

Evelyn Rodriguez, 50, the mother of a teen brutally murdered by alleged MS-13 gang members, was fatally struck by a vehicle at the site where a memorial service was about to be held for her daughter in Brentwood.

At about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Rodriguez and another person were involved in a dispute with the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rouge over the placement of a memorial dedicated to Rodriguez’s daughter, cops said.

During the dispute, the driver sped up in an attempt to leave the scene and her vehicle struck Rodriguez. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Woman killed in vehicular collision in Medford

At about 9:15 p.m., Laura Couleas, 52, was driving a Honda east on Horseblock Road on the overpass of Long Island Avenue in Medford when she crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Mitsubishi Suburban, said police.

Couleas was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, said authorities. The driver of the Suburban was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Man struck, killed by debris from trailer during crash in Dix Hills

A little over an hour later, around 10:50 p.m., a woman was backing up a Penske Box Truck with a trailer onto Carlls Straight Pathfrom Heather Court in Dix Hills when the trailer was struck by a passing Honda, police said.

The woman’s father, Jose Marroquin, 68, was on the road to assist his daughter backing up when was struck by an object from the trailer, said authorities. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pedestrian struck and killed in Hicksville

And on Saturday at about 12:06 a.m., a man was driving a 2009 Jeep when he struck Franklin Campos-Rodriguez, 37, as he was walking along Newbridge Road and W John Street in Hicksville, said police. Campos-Rodriguez suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.