Woman sexually assaulted near Chelsea Piers; man sought: police

MANHATTAN — A man is being sought for sexually assaulting a woman near Chelsea Piers early Friday, according to police.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a sexual assault near 12th Avenue and West 23rd Street at 3:35 a.m.

A woman, 36, was found with trauma to her face and neck, and hospitalized, police said.

A preliminary investigation found a man began talking to the woman, then physically assaulted her and “committed a criminal sex act,” according to police.

He then fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and man’s identity remains unknown, but police described him as being 35 years old.