Off-duty NYC correction officer killed in possible road rage incident in Queens, law enforcement sources say

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens — An off-duty New York City correction officer was shot and killed in a possible road rage incident in Queens early Friday, law enforcement sources said.

At about 1:50 a.m. the 27-year-old man got into a dispute with a motorcyclist when he was shot in the head inside his car at the corner of 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in South Richmond Hill, according to police.

Detectives on scene are looking into whether the incident stemmed from a road rage incident in the moments leading up to the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Ballistics were found, but no weapon was recovered, police said.

The NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit has responded in an effort to recover video surveillance from the area, and high-ranking NYPD officials are on scene with detectives.

Several streets around the scene are closed off to traffic.

The gunman was seen speeding away down 103rd Avenue shortly after the shooting, an eyewitness told PIX11.

No arrests have been made. Police are looking for the motorcyclist described as an adult male last seen wearing all black and a helmet.