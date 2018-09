MANHATTAN — An off-duty New York City employee was arrested Thursday night for offering money to perform oral sex, police said.

Waldron Ricks, 50, a Department of Education employee, was taken into custody by an undercover officer at about 11:00 p.m. after he offered money in exchange for oral sex, police said.

Ricks faces charges of patronizing a prostitute.

It is not immediately known what Ricks’ occupation within the Department of Education is.