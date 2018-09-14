Man slashed in chest at Chambers Street subway station

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed another man in the chest following an altercation at a subway station in TriBeCa Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the Chambers Street subway station.

Police say the incident stemmed from a verbal argument. One man, described as being 40 years old, wearing a navy t-shirt, cargo short and a baseball cap, reportedly slashed a 37-year-old man from New Jersey.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.