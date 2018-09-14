Man shot and killed in Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens — A man is dead after he was shot and struck a light pole in Queens Thursday night.

At about 10:23 p.m., police responded to a call about a person shot along 144th Avenue and 249th Street in Rosedale.

When they arrived, police found a red Honda Accord that struck a light pole, authorities said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found the driver, 42-year-old Orville Scott, with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video taken by Citizen App shows several police cars and officers monitoring the scene.

No arrests have been made.