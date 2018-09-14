Is New York prepared for hurricanes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Weather experts believe New York City and surrounding areas should brace for extreme storms becoming the norm moving forward.

In the event of another storm like Superstorm Sandy, where cities and towns in the tri-state area got slammed by deadly floodwaters that rose out of the Atlantic, official are making an effort to prevent the same damage being done in the future.

This includes proposed designs such as reconstructed boardwalks and proposals of flood walls and reconstructed rain gates.

How can you help your family stay prepared for the storm?

One thing you can do is know your zone.

New York has six different flood zones, with zone 1 being the most likely to flood.

To find out what zone you’re in, click here.