Hurricane Florence: Three storm-related deaths reported in North Carolina

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — Officials have confirmed three deaths in North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Florence.

Wilmington Police confirmed a mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house on Friday. The father was transported to a hospital with injuries.

Officials also said a woman in Pender County died after suffering a heart attack Friday morning, according to Pender County Emergency Management public information officer Tammy Proctor.

Officials said the woman was in a mandatory evacuation zone at the time of her death.

Emergency responders were not able to immediately get to her aid because of downed trees, Proctor said.

Crews used a front loader — a machine typically used in construction to move large materials — to attempt to clear the road.

Proctor said that’s when tree crashed through the front loader’s windshield.

“We’re very fortunate” that no one inside was injured, Proctor said.

The woman was later found and pronounced dead.