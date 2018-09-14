How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Council member Rafael Salamanca and assemblyman Michael Blake invited PIX11 News to come inside the Melrose-Mott Haven Senior Center on 152 Street.

“It serves over 200 seniors a day," Salamanca said. "And we have NYCHA to fix the ceiling."

“Rats are falling from the ceiling when we play bingo. It’s scary,” Carmen Vasquez, a Melrose-Mott Haven resident said.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News plumbers will be working on the leak Monday and promise the leak will be fixed by the end of the day.

A spokesperson also said tiles in the lunchroom ceiling will be replaced soon.

Salamanca and Blake also took PIX11 News on a disturbing tour of St. Marys Community Center on Trinity Avenue in the Bronx.

Salamanca says the center has been closed for weeks.

“Youth programming for the entire summer did not happen in this space," Salamanca said. "Kids needed to go out of their way to drop of their kids to other places."

Blake says the cafeteria here was supposed to be a designated place to vote on Thursday.

“There’s a hole in the ceiling," Blake said. "It’s clear we should be concerned when this will be fixed."

“I called NYCHA and I got a sense they did not know what was happening in this center," Salamanca said. "Totally disrespectful to the south Bronx."

Sonia del Valle has lived at the Coney Island Houses for over thirty years. She says a nasty leak in her bathroom has been driving her crazy.

“I don’t know what to do. It keeps getting worse and worse. And now the electricity is out,” del Valle said.

A spokesperson for NYCHA says they have been working on the problem for over a week. Officials said they will go door to door on Thursday to find the source of the leak.

