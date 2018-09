Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It was scheduled for a limited run, but by popular demand, performances of “Smokey Joe’s Café” have been extended again, making it the longest running music revue in Broadway history.

The Grammy-winning show gives us a taste of why their show is so popular.

The cast of "Smokey Joe's Cafe" performs "On Broadway" at the PIX11 studio.

Catch “Smokey Joe’s Café” at Stage 42 on West 42nd Street.

