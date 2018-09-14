Brothers who lost dad on 9/11 honor their father’s memory with sock company for tall men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—At 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-11, Dan and Mike Friedman are used to being the tallest people in the room.

And it was no different when they were younger.

They were often referred to as the “twin towers”.

"Irving "Magic" Johnson was at a charity event for my mom’s company. And he signed a picture for us: To the Twin Towers, best of luck, Magic Johnson," Mike Friedman reflected.

It was a beloved nickname, but irony would set in on September 11th, 2001.

Their father, Andrew, an equity sales trader who worked on the 92nd floor of the north tower, was killed in the World Trade Center attacks.

"It was very challenging. First, coming to the realization that our dad wasn’t ever coming home. I personally always kept that hope in the back of my mind that one day, he would walk in the front door," Dan Friedman explained.

His brother said they learned that, as a family, they could overcome any obstacle.

"Even though we lost someone very near and dear to us. Our role model, our rock. We knew we had the strength and the courage to overcome it," Mike Friedman said.

Through the support of their mother, their father’s great friends and organizations like Tuesday’s Children, Dan and Mike say they made it through an incredibly hard time.

And one year ago, they launched TallOrder, a new sock company, they hope will help keep their father’s legacy alive.

"It evolved out of a basic need for fun and fashionable casual and dress socks for guys with big feet," Dan Friedman said.

They give a portion of their profits back to Tuesday's Children who helped them out after their father died.

In their first year in business, the brothers have raised $20,000 for the charity and have launched two collections of socks.

Each style is named after their father’s lifelong friends, all who helped them recover after 9/11.

They’re hoping more and more people will learn about their story and purchase their TallOrder socks.

