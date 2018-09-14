Bronx man found guilty of stabbing pit bull more than 50 times: police

THE BRONX — A Bronx man has been sentenced to jail after he was found guilty of brutally stabbing a pit bull to death, officials said.

Stephen Richardson, 37, was sentenced to one year in jail for the fatal stabbing of 18-month-old pit bull, Onyx. Veterinarians said the pit bull died of a “minimum of 55 sharp force wounds, including several that caused lacerations deep into his skin and tissue.”

Onyx’s owner discovered the canine’s body inside Richardson’s bathtub on Dec. 29, 2017. Officials said Richardson had been caring for Onyx for about six months. The canine’s owner frequently stopped by Richardson’s house to check in on the dog.

According to officials, Richardson said he stabbed Onyx in a park because the dog bit him.

Richardson is prohibited from owning an animal for ten years and must register with the NYC Animal Abuse Registry.