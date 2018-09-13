× Restored ‘Night of the Living Dead’ returns to theaters to mark film’s 50th anniversary

George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead,” the 1968 horror classic that started the zombie craze, has been restored in time for the 50th anniversary of its release.

The new print, in 4K Ultra HD from the original camera negative, will appear in 600 movie theaters nationwide. The film will run at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, October 24, and Thursday, October 25.

Information for tickets and theaters can be found at www.FathomEvents.com.

The film was released on Oct. 1, 1968 and filmed in the Pittsburgh area.

The following is according to a news release:

Prior to his death in 2017, Romero supervised the restoration of “Night of the Living Dead” in anticipation of the film’s 50th anniversary. He worked with the film’s sound engineer, Gary Streiner, to restore and remaster the movie in 4K Ultra HD from the original camera negative. The Museum of Modern Art, The Film Foundation, The George Lucas Family Foundation, and The Celeste Bartos Film Preservation Center supported the restoration project.

The film tells the deceptively simple story of a group of strangers trapped in a farmhouse and find themselves fending off a horde of recently dead flesh-eating ghouls. Romero’s claustrophobic vision of a late-1960s America literally tearing itself apart rewrote the rules of the horror genre, combining gruesome gore with acute social commentary, while quietly breaking ground by casting an African-American actor (Duane Jones) in its leading role.

Named one of the 10 best horror films of all time by Rolling Stone, “Night of the Living Dead” continues to influence pop culture and remains loved by films and critics alike: The film holds a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“There are not many films that warrant the kind of attention ‘Night of the Living Dead’ has received from the Museum of Modern Art, but there are also not many films whose influence remains so strong in global popular culture 50 years after it was made. George A. Romero’s film has never looked better, and we are proud to present this dazzling new restoration to film lovers and horror fans,” said Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas.

Steve Wolsh, CEO of Living Dead Media, added, “It’s been a two-year labor of love to bring this stunning version of ‘Night of the Living Dead’ into theaters for the 50th anniversary. This movie was intended to be seen in a dark theater with a live audience, and this restoration gives fans and newcomers alike a chance to see the film as they’ve never seen it before.”