Polls close in NY primary as Nixon challenges Cuomo

NEW YORK — The polls have closed in New York, where Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to fend off a challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the nation’s last primary before Election Day.

Results coming in Thursday night will show whether Nixon’s liberal attacks on the centrist Cuomo resonated with voters in a season where left-leaning Democrats have won surprise victories.

Voters across the state also cast ballots in a hotly contested party primary for the state’s attorney general. Four Democrats are facing off for the party’s nomination in a race that polls have shown to be very close.

Several incumbent Democratic state senators are also facing primary opposition, including a group of legislators who have been targeted for breaking with party leadership and siding with Republicans.