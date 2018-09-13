Nixon congratulates Gov. Cuomo on NY primary win

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon says she has called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to congratulate him on his victory in their hard-fought Democratic primary.

The longtime political activist and former “Sex and the City” star thanked her supporters Thursday at a primary night party in Brooklyn. She says the “blue wave is real” and is coming for Republicans and “Democrats who act like them.”

Nixon says her campaign reflects an insurgent movement of liberals challenging establishment incumbents.

She noted that while many people dismissed her challenge, Cuomo took her seriously, as evidenced by the millions he spent on his campaign.

Nixon also said she and her supporters helped push Cuomo to the left on several issues, such as the legalization of marijuana.

She also claimed credit for putting pressure on Cuomo to address New York City’s beleaguered subways.