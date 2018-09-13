70-year-old put in chokehold, sprayed with mystery substance in Manhattan robbery: police

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A man is sought Thursday for allegedly putting a 70-year-old victim in a chokehold and spraying his eyes with an unknown substance during a robbery in Manhattan.

The attacker approached his victim from behind on West 54th street near 10th Avenue Wednesday around 7:15 a.m., police said.

The 70-year-old victim was put in a chokehold and his eyes were sprayed with a mystery substance, according to his police.

During the violent attack, the robber snatched $180 in cash and the victim’s cellphone, police said.

The attacker is believed to have fled westbound on West 54th Street toward 10th Avenue.

He is described as being about 21 years of age, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds and having a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).