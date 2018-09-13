Jessica Ramos beats incumbent Sen. Jose Peralta in Jackson Heights

Jessica Ramos won Thursday night’s Democratic primary, taking down Queens Sen. Jose Peralta.

The district covers parts of Jackson Heights, Corona, Astoria and Elmhurst.

Ramos, a former staffer for Mayor Bill de Blasio, was among a number of challengers to the former members of the Independent Democratic Conference, a now-disbanded group of Democrats who for years tended to side with Senate Republicans.

Peralta was first elected to the Senate in 2010. Much of Ramos’ campaign focused on the ways in which Peralta sided with Republicans.

Ramos is one of several candidates to defeat incumbent candidates in Thursday’s primary.

The general election is on Nov. 6.