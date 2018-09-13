ICE arrests 16, including convicted rapists, in New York

NEW YORK – Immigration officials say they’ve arrested 16 people, many of them convicted rapists, during a two-day enforcement action in the New York metropolitan area.

All of the undocumented immigrants in custody have criminal histories related to sexual offenses, officials said. They were arrested in New York City, the Hudson Valley and on Long Island.

“Many of those arrested in this operation had been found guilty of inappropriate sexual behavior against a minor,” said Thomas Decker, field office director for g Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York. “Our communities are safer, our children are safer, from the efforts of the men and women of ICE. We have removed them from our city’s streets and we will seek to remove them from the United States.”

Several of those arrested were convicted for sexual abuse of minors, some younger than 11, officials said Those taken into custody are from Ghana, Italy, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

All of the people taken into custody are connected to sexual offenses, but several of the undocumented immigrants were also convicted of crimes including assault, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful surveillance.