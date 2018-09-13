How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On her Facebook Live show this week, Monica explored the question many have been asking—is the air inside public housing toxic?

“We know a consultant who was brought in and in a small sampling the air was toxic” said Rev. David Brawley, from the East Brooklyn Congregations.

Brawley’s organization looks to expose elevated levels of chemicals in the air in multiple apartments across Brooklyn.

A spokesperson for the NYC Department of Environmental Protection tells PIX11 News, “Last weekend, DEP tested NYCHA’s building at 33 Saratoga Ave. for volatile organic compounds. The air samples collected by DEP technicians over the weekend were found by the lab to have VOC levels that are within the typical ranges for residential buildings."

Earlier this month, staff at the Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx were accused of taking part in after-hour orgies.

Residents said the parties were happening on company time when staff should have been working around the clock on emergency repairs in public house, but instead they allegedly threw sex parties involving supervisors, subordinates and, in some, cases residents.

David McGruder, a lawyer who represents a former Throggs Neck employee, says his client was harassed and pushed out.

“He had a romantic relationship with a boss. That relationship breaks up he find himself doing everybody’s work while these orgies and parties are going on then they forced him out,” said McGruder.

Finally, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ranked three Upper East Side developments, including the Holmes Towers, the Issacs Houses and the Robbins Plaza, among the worst in the nation.