Florence might dump 10 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina, meteorologist says

NORTH CAROLINA — People often use the word trillions when they’re over exaggerating something. This is no exaggeration.

North Carolina may get 10 trillion gallons of rain over the next week from Hurricane Florence.

This eye-popping prediction comes from meteorologist Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com.

Maue calculated the number from the seven-day rainfall forecast put out Wednesday by the National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center.

So just how much rain is 10 trillion gallons?

Well, we crunched the numbers and figured out that’s enough to fill 15 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Or it’s enough water for you to take about 581.4 billion showers.

The scary-looking map that Maue tweeted out with his startling stat covers North Carolina with all bright reds and deep purples, showing the insane amount of rain predicted for the state.

7-day rainfall summary from @NWSOPC for only North Carolina:

State average = 10.1" … maximum 35.9" for a total of over 10 trillion gallons form Hurricane #Florence I remember initial numbers from Harvey were actually way too low — hopefully that's not the case here. pic.twitter.com/Ymptl1bR3C — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 12, 2018

As Hurricane #Florence makes landfall — or tries to very slowly — the rainfall will add up quickly across the Carolinas but also Virginia … I'd bet on maximum totals > 30" in many counties … forecast totals from the adjacent states near landfall around 17 trillion gallons. pic.twitter.com/xcfio0u1fA — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 13, 2018