Election results: New York State primary
-
New York election results: June 2018 federal primary
-
Petition demands speed cameras in school zones be turned back on
-
Dreamer Catalina Cruz runs for office in Queens
-
Where to vote: Find your polling place for New York’s primary election
-
2016 National Teacher of the Year could be Connecticut’s first black Democrat in Congress
-
-
State election officials in US meet amid security concerns
-
Defying polls, Nixon looks to upset Cuomo in NY gov primary
-
New Jersey plans to use $10M to bolster election security
-
NJ state Sen. Van Drew beats 3 opponents in 2nd House District
-
Nixon, Williams, Teachout rally together ahead of NY primaries
-
-
Nixon hopes for big upset in primary battle with Cuomo
-
2 men shot near state Sen. Jesse Hamilton’s Brooklyn office
-
Florida’s Republican nominee for governor says a vote for his black opponent would ‘monkey this up’