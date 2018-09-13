Cuomo, Nixon to join voters at the polls for NY gov primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As New Yorkers head to the polls to cast their votes in the primary elections, the race everyone’s talking about is between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon.

Polls show the incumbent governor ahead of the former “Sex and the City” star, but Nixon is not giving up.

The candidates will join fellow New Yorkers across the state to place their votes.

Nixon, who is pushing for universal rent control, single-payer health care, new funding for public schools and a large-scale renewal of New York City's broken-down subway system, which is controlled by the state, frequently describes Cuomo's record as insufficiently ambitious for one of the country's bluest states.

Although Cuomo has a lead, he's not taking chances, investing millions on ads, marshalled key endorsements and, intentionally or not, moved to the left on issues such as legalizing marijuana, banning plastic bags, returning voting rights to former inmates and addressing conditions in New York City public housing.

The winner of the gubernatorial primary will face Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, an independent, in the November general election.

Thursday's primary also features a four-way Democratic contest for attorney general. New York City Public Advocate Tish James, who has Cuomo's support, faces Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, attorney Leecia Eve and Teachout, a Fordham University law professor who has Nixon's endorsement.

CNN contributed to this report.