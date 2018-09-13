Armed thieves rob man inside East Harlem apartment

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery at an East Harlem apartment.

On Aug. 31, the 26-year-old victim was leaving his apartment in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and East 108th Street when he noticed his rent envelope on the floor, police said.

He left his door open and picked up the envelope. When he returned to his apartment, two individuals entered and displayed a firearm, said police.

They tied the victim’s hands before forcing him to the back bedroom and took $1,000 in cash and an iPhone 7 before fleeing, according to police.

The individuals are described as:

Individual 1: Male, about 5-feet-5-inches tall, short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray cap, a black short-sleeve shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

Individual 2: Male, about 5-feet-7-inches and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a gray hood, blue shorts and multi-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).