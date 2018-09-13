Alessandra Biaggi defeats Bronx Sen. Jeff Klein in NY primary

An attorney who worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Hillary Clinton has beaten the former leader of a Democratic splinter group that helped Republicans keep control of New York’s state senate

Alessandra Biaggi defeated Bronx Sen. Jeff Klein on Thursday in the Democratic primary for the 34th state Senate district.

Biaggi challenged Klein, saying more progressive leaders were needed in office.

Klein formerly led the senate’s Independent Democratic Conference. The group of eight Democrats broke with their party for years to support Republican control of the chamber.

The split allowed Republican leaders to keep bills on gun control and abortion from coming to a vote.

The breakaway Democrats reunified with the party earlier this year in a deal that saw Klein become the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat.