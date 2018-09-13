10 hurt in escalator malfunction at Stuyvesant High School

LOWER MANHATTAN — Ten people were taken to the hospital Thursday in connection with an escalator incident at Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, authorities said.

Most of the patients suffered minor injuries, with the most serious being a foot injury, according to the FDNY. It’s unclear whether those taken to the hospital were students.

The escalator at the school malfunctioned shortly before 4 p.m., the Daily News reports. Several people were on the escalator when it happened.

In a statement to PIX11 News, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Education said:

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority. FDNY and EMS responded to a serious incident involving an escalator at Stuyvesant High School and students are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. We’re providing the school, students, and families with additional support and will conduct an investigation.”

A cease-use order has been issued on the escalator while crews investigate what happened, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Buildings said. Prior to Thursday, the agency said it had not received any “recent complants for any of the school’s escalators, nor have we issued any recent violations for the escalators.”