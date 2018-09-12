Worker possibly buried under rubble in Brooklyn wall collapse: FDNY

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Emergency crews are searching for a person possibly trapped under rubble after a wall collapsed in Brooklyn, FDNY said Wednesday.

FDNY crews are on the scene of a wall collapse in Brooklyn on Sept. 12, 2018. (Twitter/ @FDNY)

The incident happened on 39th Street near Seventh Avenue, bordering Sunset Park and Greenwood Heights, FDNY confirmed around 2:20 p.m.

There appeared to be construction in the area where the wall collapsed, an image tweeted by FDNY showed.

A person, believed to be a worker, may have been trapped, FDNY officials said.

Crews are now searching for the person.