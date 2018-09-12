‘Tonight Show’ cancels Norm Macdonald after #MeToo comments

Posted 10:30 AM, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:37AM, September 12, 2018

Norm Macdonald attends the 2015 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at the Langham Hotel on April 2, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — “The Tonight Show” canceled an appearance by Norm Macdonald after criticism of his comments about the #MeToo movement and fellow comedians Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr.

In a statement, NBC said it canceled Tuesday’s appearance “out of sensitivity to our audience.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member told The Hollywood Reporter he was “happy the # MeToo movement had slowed down a little bit.” Macdonald said people used to receive a second chance, but now “there is no forgiveness.”

Macdonald mentioned Louis C.K, who was accused of sexual misconduct, and Barr, who was fired from her show in May.

Macdonald later tweeted an apology and said he would never “defend their actions.”

His new talk show, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” debuts Friday on Netflix.