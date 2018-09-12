Security robots move into Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robots have set up shop at the corner of 47th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Knightscope is a security robotics company and it has opened a showroom in Manhattan. The autonomous machines come equipped with cameras, microphones, and other sensors.

29 locations across the country are using the technology, including malls, banks, schools, hospitals and hotels.

Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport is also testing one of the models.

Knightscope CEO William Santana Li says the robots have assisted in solving and preventing crimes.