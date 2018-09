Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — You may know him from Showtime’s wildly successful show, “Penny Dreadful” and as the actor for originating the role of Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.”

Reeve Carney is now slated to star in the musical “Hadestown.”

But before he heads to London to rehearse for his new role, the award-winning musician is taking over New York’s Hot New Cabaret at The Green Room 42.

For tickets to Carney's Sept. 12 show, click here.