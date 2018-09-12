Nixon, Williams, Teachout rally together ahead of NY primaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE – Hundreds attended a Primary Eve rally Wednesday night in support of candidates Cynthia Nixon, Jumaane Williams and Zephyr Teachout.

Nixon has launched a challenge against Gov. Cuomo and it’s been a contentious fight.

A firestorm erupted over a flyer sent just days before the primary accusing Nixon of being weak on issues concerning the Jewish community.

The scathing mailer said "With anti-Semitism and bigotry on the rise, we can’t take a chance with inexperienced Cynthia Nixon, who won’t stand strong for our Jewish communities. Cynthia Nixon: Against funding yeshivas; supports BDS, the racist xenophobic campaign to boycott Israel; silent on the rise of anti-Semitism."

The Nixon camp is now demanding an apology from the New York Democratic party that sent it out and accusing the Cuomo campaign of being behind it.

“I think Governor Cuomo owes us not only an apology but he owes us a really strong declaration that not only is this wrong, he’s sorry and that this is 100 percent untrue," Nixon, whose children are being raised Jewish, said.

The flyer says it was paid for by the New York Democratic Party, but the head of the Democratic Committee said “the state party sent out a wrong and inappropriate mailer.”

At the rally, Nixon was introduced by former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

“We’re tired of the status Cuomo here in New York," Nixon said.

Nixon for governor, Jumaane Williams for Lt. Gov and Zephyr Teachout for Attorney General - billed as a single progressive ticket with common ideas and goals: move the middle to the left and take on “corporate Democrats.”

“This man in Albany is being outed for who he is. Someone like Trump who lies, who deceives, who says one thing today and another thing tomorrow and rules by fear,” said Williams. “That’s not Donald Trump, that’s Andrew Cuomo.”

The Working Families Party sponsored the event. Comedienne Rosie O’Donnell, a Nixon supporter, made an appearance for the trio described as the Insurgent candidates – candidates not only targeting Governor Cuomo but pledging to go after President Donald Trump as well.

“I’m an anti-corruption expert,” said Teachout. “I wrote the book on corruption I know the tools we need to take on Donald Trump and I’m ready to be your next Attorney General.