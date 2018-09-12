Neighbors ask NYC to look at bike lanes along Central Park West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The talk about the various types of bike lanes in the city has moved to Central Park West.

On the agenda for the transportation committee of Manhattan Community Board 7 was an item about a protected bike lane along Central Park West.

At the meeting, members voted to approve a measure that requested NYC Department of Transportation review the installation of protected bike lanes in both directions on Central Park West.

In an email to PIX11, NYC DOT said it is "studying the Central Park West area for any potential safety enhancements."

The death of Madison Jane Lyden on August 10 intensified the call to look at the different types of bike lanes in the city.

Authorities say she died after being struck by the driver of a truck along Central Park West. She rode from the bike lane as a car pulled out of a parking space along the curb.

CB7 has discussed a number of bike lane initiatives during the last decade. About 28 miles of protected bike lanes are set to be installed around the boroughs in 2018.

In discussions about other installations across the city, drivers and some neighbors have raised questions about the impact of the lanes.

NYPD has continued to to enforce traffic and cycling regulations.