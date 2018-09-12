Michelle Obama’s 10-city book tour is coming to Barclays Center

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced a 10-city book tour on Wednesday, which includes a stop in Brooklyn.

The 54-year-old is promoting her forthcoming memoir “Becoming,” which is set to be released on Nov. 13.

On the same day her book hits shelves, she’ll kick off the tour in her hometown of Chicago. In addition to Brooklyn, she’ll also visit Detroit, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The intimate conversation featuring the iconic author and a selection of moderators will be held at Barclays Center on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Registration for the “verified-fan” pre-sale of tickets is currently open until Wednesday, Sept. 19. Tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Obama and the group producing the tour, Live Nation, will donate ten percent of the show’s tickets to local organizations in Brooklyn. This includes charities, schools, and community groups. Select fans from each chosen organization will also get free admission to the event.

The tour’s announcement was made on social media as she prepares to share a “candid and honest” part of her story.

“I’m proud of what I created,” Mrs. Obama said in a video on Twitter.

I’m done with my book! I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’d like to share my story of BECOMING—the plainness, the blemishes, the crazy turns—with you on my book tour, beginning 11/13 in Chicago. Go to https://t.co/dVXmPri4OS to find out how to get tickets. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/jmlbh19RXG — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 12, 2018

“I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories—all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals—so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming,” Mrs. Obama said in a press release.

The new book is part of the Obamas’ record-breaking book deal with Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. Their reportedly $65 million joint deal was announced last year.

For more information about her tour, visit BecomingMichelleObama.com.