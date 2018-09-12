Manhattan DA to dismiss more than 3,000 marijuana cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is expected to appear in court Wednesday to dismiss more than 3,000 marijuana cases in the borough.

Although marijuana is still illegal in New York, local leaders are working to vacate marijuana cases, with some dating back to the late 1970s.

The dismissal eliminates consequences of violation and misdemeanor warrants for thousands of New Yorkers caught with marijuana.

Outstanding warrants can affect applications to jobs, homes and education.

Vance announced this summer his office would stop prosecuting most possession and smoking cases.

Last week, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced a new plan to erase tens of thousands of low-level marijuana conci

District Attorneys in Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island have not announced whether or not they have plans to dismiss cases.