Long Island attorney who cheated clients out of $1.5 million brought to justice

LONG ISLAND -- Louis Uvino, a Long Island attorney who cheated his clients of more than $1.5 million, has finally been brought to justice.

PIX11 has been on the story since December 2016, when we reported Uvino had allegedly stolen almost $750,000 belonging to Andre Halls Sr., of the Bronx.

After his son Andre Jr. died from a blood clot following surgery at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, Halls hired Uvino to sue the hospital and doctor and was awarded $1.2 million. The attorney was supposed to send Halls his share of the settlement -- $744,000. But Uvino strung him along for more than a year before finally sending Halls two checks.

However, the checks were no good.

The bank told Halls the account had been closed almost a year ago.

“He’s not only a thief, he’s a cold, calculating pathological liar,” Halls said. “How are you going to take my son’s money that he died for and feather your nest?"

Halls is not the only victim.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark had four other open cases against Uvino for allegedly keeping more than $800,000 courts awarded to those clients.

The DA's investigators began searching for Uvino, but he was nowhere to be found.

As we reported last year, the disbarred attorney had closed his law office in Floral Park, Long Island, and moved out of his rented home. Investigators spoke with Uvino’s relatives, friends, and business associates.

Finally, after 8 months, Uvino contacted the Bronx DA’s office and agreed to surrender. He was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing $1,025,000 from Andre Halls, Sr.

“I want him locked up,” Halls said, “and I want my money from him.”

It’s been more than a year since Uvino was arrested. He’s been free on bail. After a number of postponements, Uvino appeared at Bronx Supreme Court last week. He pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree, a felony.

Judge Robert Neary then laid out the terms of a plea bargain between the Bronx DA, Louis Uvino, Andre Halls and the four other victims. Uvino agreed to return to court Dec. 5 with $400,000 to pay Halls. Failure to do so, the judge said, will result in a 7-year prison sentence. In addition, the New York Lawyers Fund for Client Protection will pay Halls $380,000. The fund will also pay a $834,000 to Uvino’s other four victims.

While Halls wanted the sentence to include some time in prison for Uvino, he said he's "satisfied that I brought him to his knees. I’m satisfied that I showed him to the world for what he is. He’s a shameless dog.”

