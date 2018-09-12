Leaky pipes destroying Brooklyn grandma`s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Sonia Del Dalle has lived at Coney Island Houses for more than 30 years and a nasty leak in her bathroom has been driving her crazy.

“I don’t know what to do. It keeps getting worse and worse. And now the electricity is out,” said Del Valle.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says they have been working on the problem for over a week. Workers will go door-to-door on Thursday to find the source of the leak. A spokesperson said an electrician was on site Wednesday.

