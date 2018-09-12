House partially collapses in Staten Island, neighboring homes evacuated: FDNY

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A home partially collapsed in Staten Island early Wednesday, causing neighboring homes to be evacuated, fire officials said.

Authorities received a call at about 5:13 a.m. after a three-story home partially collapsed along Sherman and Corson Avenues in St. George.

The collapsed house may have been vacant, according to fire officials.

Following the incident, two neighboring houses have been evacuated, said authorities.

Citizen video shows emergency crews on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are assessing the cause of the collapse.