VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver injures woman in Staten Island

PRINCE’S BAY, Staten Island — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Staten Island.

On Sept. 5 at about 8:48 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was crossing Huguenot Avenue in Prince's Bay when a vehicle struck her, police said.

The driver put the vehicle in reverse and fled north on Huguenot Avenue, authorities said.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her back and left leg and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, said police.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, four-dour sedan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).