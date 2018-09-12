VIDEO: Man attacked in attempted gunpoint robbery in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX — Authorities are searching for the man wanted in two gunpoint robberies in the Bronx.

On Aug. 30 at about 8:35 p.m., an individual approached a 22-year-old man in front of a shopping area along Bergen Avenue and East 149th Street.

The thief displayed a handgun and demanded his bicycle, police said.

The victim complied, and the man fled north on Bergen Avenue with the bike, said police.

Two days later, police said a man fitting the same description as the first incident approached a 53-year-old man along Morris Avenue and East 149th Street and displayed a handgun.

When the victim refused to give over his money, he was struck on the head with a handgun, said police.

The alleged thief later put the handgun away and produced a box cutter, attempting to cut the victim, according to police.

Following a brief struggle, the victim managed to get away.

The individual is described as a bald male, 40 to 50 years old, and he was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and dark colored shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).