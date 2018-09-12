7 members of NYPD busted in connection to prostitution, gambling ring: sources

NEW YORK — Seven members of the NYPD have been arrested in connection to a prostitution and gambling ring, police sources confirmed Wednesday.

Six civilians are also in custody, sources said.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office is handling the case. The investigation, handled by Internal Affairs, began in 2015.

“Today, those who swore an oath and then betrayed it have felt the consequences of that infidelity,” NYPD Commissioner James O’ Neill said. ” The people of this Department are rightly held to the highest standard, and should they fail to meet it, the penalty will be swift and severe. I thank Deputy Commissioner Joseph Reznick for the thorough investigation performed by the Internal Affairs Bureau, in partnership with the Queens District Attorney’s Office, in rooting out this illicit activity. His unit initiated this probe and in doing so, has sent a clear message: there is no place in the NYPD for criminal or unethical behavior.”

