2 killed when car slams into gas station, bursts into flames on Long Island

COMMACK, N.Y. — A driver and his passenger are dead after their car crashed into a gas station and burst into flames on Long Island early Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a man was driving a 2013 Audi west on Jericho Turnpike lost control as he passed the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, police said.

The car struck a gas pump at the Sunoco gas station at Jericho Turnpike and caught fire, police said.

Both the driver and his male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS