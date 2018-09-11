Watch trailer: New ‘Halloween’ movie captures frightening feel of 1978 original

Forty years after the release of the original horror classic “Halloween,” Michael Myers is coming home — and former 1970s teenager Laurie Strode, now a no-nonsense paranoid grandmother thirsty for revenge, is waiting for him.

The trailer for the sequel has been released, and it’s a chilling thriller that captures the mood and spirit of the original 1978 film. Some are calling it the best film in the franchise since the one that started it all.

Franchise father John Carpenter is involved, serving as executive producer, creative consultant, and theme composer. Jamie Lee Curtis once again plays Strode, and even Nick Castle returns for one crucial scene as Michael Myers himself, while also providing the maniac’s heavy breathing. (Another actor plays Myers in different scenes.) An off-camera Donald Pleasence soundalike plays Dr. Sam Loomis — Pleasence died in 1995.

It’s Carpenter’s first involvement in the franchise since producing 1982’s “Halloween III: Season of the Witch,” and, in staying true to the original’s story and feel, disregards the sequels that followed.

In the new film, Myers has spent 40 years locked away in a high-security asylum for his Halloween night “babysitter murders.” But a bus accident while he is transferred to a new facility gives the crafty killer an opening to escape — and return to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois to pick up where up that carving knife, 40 years after butchering three people.

Still traumatized and living so armed to the teeth that she’s alienated her family, Strode confesses that her dream has long been for Michael to escape — as terrifying as that might be — so that she might deliver the final blow. He is more than happy to seek out the former teenager who got away on that bloody night.

The film’s finale was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival to great audience enthusiasm earlier this month.

Curtis attended a late-night Q&A session after the film was shown.

“It’s a movie about trauma,” said Curtis, according to USA Today. “And ultimately, if any of you have ever lived through any trauma or have a family member who has trauma, it isn’t just you or the family member (who are affected), it is generational…I just thought it was an amazing way to tell the story of Laurie and tell it through the eyes of her daughter and her granddaughter.”

The new “Halloween” hits theaters Oct. 19.