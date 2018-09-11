Video captures man slashing victims 10 minutes apart in separate Bronx attacks: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police on Tuesday are searching for a man they said slashed two men in separate attacks 10 minutes apart in the Bronx.

The assailant approached a man standing near the intersection of East 242 Street and White Plains Road in the Wakefield neighborhood, and began yelling at him at about 1:05 a.m. Monday, police said.

The victim, 29, tried to run away from the individual, but the man allegedly chased after him, knocked him to the ground and punched him repeatedly in the head.

The individual then produced a box cutter and slashed the victim a number of times on the back of his neck, according to police.

Police said the victim was able to escape by slipping out of his hooded sweatshirt and running away.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video, seen above.

The victim suffered lacerations to the back of his neck and was transported to a hospital.

Ten minutes later, the same individual walked inside a deli less than a block from the first incident and began yelling at a 43-year-old man, police said.

The man then walked outside the deli, and the perp allegedly used a box cutter to cut the second victim once on his right ear.

The victim drove himself to a hospital and was treated for a small laceration to his ear, according to police.

Police said the man sought is about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with the word "Chicago" printed on the back, black jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).